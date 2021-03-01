Resident theater groups spring into performances

Spring offers a variety of shows by resident theater groups, and this season is shaping up already.
Step-Ona-Stage Productions, The Villages Musical Theater, The Lake Miona Theatre Group, The Everglades Players Theatre of Southern Oaks and Off Broadway Players of The Villages are among the groups offering shows in March and April.
In Step-Ona-Stage’s “Robinson & Raft,” independent producer Samuel Bischoff approaches Hollywood “tough guys” Edward G. Robinson and George Raft with a proposal to co-star in a new film, “A Bullet for Joey.” The problem? The men can’t stand each other, having famously gotten into a fistfight on the set of 1941’s “Manpower.”
Step-Ona-Stage Productions, in affiliation with Lake Miona Theatre Group, will present the three-person show at 2 p.m. March 12 and 4 p.m. March 14 at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex. Masks will be required.
