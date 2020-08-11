Resident theater groups look ahead to 2021

The cast of The Villages Musical Theater’s production of “The Producers” were backstage putting on makeup and costumes when they got word that their final performance was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.
“But I tell people, look at it as (glass) half full,” said Bill Krone, the group’s leader. “After all that work, we were able to put on two performances with almost full houses. If things had got bad the week before, we would’ve had nothing.”
Many resident theater groups have had to cancel or postpone shows, but now the groups are finding alternative routes of making theater and looking toward the future.
The Villages Theater Company recently filmed its first virtual show, “Made for Each Other,” which airs at
7 p.m. today via YouTube. People can access the stream through TVTC’s.
