Resident’s landscape paintings displayed at Lincoln dealership

Cindy Vener, of the Village of Tamarind Grove, recently had some of her landscape paintings on display at Plaza Lincoln as part of an exhibit sponsored by Leesburg Center for the Arts.

 Submitted photo

Cindy Vener never dreamed her artwork would be on display in a car dealership’s showroom.

The Leesburg Center for the Arts, Vener brought her works to Plaza Lincoln in Leesburg giving her an exhibition called “Landscapes Remembered,” which has been on display since October.

The 12 mostly abstract paintings conjure up locations that Vener saw either in Virginia or Florida, drawn from her memories.

This was her first appearance in a show with the Leesburg Center for the Arts, as well as at Plaza Lincoln. She held a closing reception Thursday at the dealership.

