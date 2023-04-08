Resident’s 1955 Chevy Cameo is all original

Marshall Whitt, of the Village Tierra Del Sol, bought his 1955 Chevrolet Cameo 35 years ago. The Cameo is painted in Bombay Ivory, the color all first-year Cameo pickups were painted. Whitt prefers this Cameo over any 2023 trucks out right now. 

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Marshall Whitt purchased his 1955 Chevrolet Cameo to make it a daily driver, not a showroom car.

He bought it 35 years ago when his brother found it in Colorado, and he restored the truck in two months.

“It was in solid condition when I bought it — just needed paint,” said Whitt, of the Village Tierra Del Sol. “It had sat out in the desert for 30 years. There was no rust, and I didn’t try to make it a perfect truck. It is a driver.”

