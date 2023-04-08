Resident’s 1955 Chevy Cameo is all original

Marshall Whitt purchased his 1955 Chevrolet Cameo to make it a daily driver, not a showroom car.
He bought it 35 years ago when his brother found it in Colorado, and he restored the truck in two months.
“It was in solid condition when I bought it — just needed paint,” said Whitt, of the Village Tierra Del Sol. “It had sat out in the desert for 30 years. There was no rust, and I didn’t try to make it a perfect truck. It is a driver.”
