Resident-run cups a staple

When he first offered to help organize the Men’s Village Cup, Tom Burgdorf for a bit of an eye-opener to learn one of The Villages’ most popular golf events isn’t managed by The Villages.
“That was shocking to me,” recalled Burgdorf, who now chairs the event’s six-man committee. “You mean The Villages doesn’t tell us what to do?”
Far from it. The Villages Golf & Tennis lines up playing dates and venues, and acts as a sounding board for logistical questions. The format, the rules, the scoring, the number and size of teams all fall to the committee, along with planning the kickoff banquet and whatever else might crop up.
All for no other reward than the satisfaction of continuing a tradition that goes back more than two decades.
