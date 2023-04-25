Resident-run cups a staple

Today

Mixed clouds and sun this morning. Scattered thunderstorms developing this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High near 85F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Partly cloudy skies during the morning hours. Thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. High 89F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.