Resident returns to playing the clarinet in band

After stepping down from The Villages Pops Orchestra as its conductor, Kenneth Hay has returned to an old friend. He is back to playing the clarinet, this time with The Villages Hometown Band. Hay has had to adjust from being in front of the band to being in the middle of a section. At first, he found himself listening more to what was going on around him.
“I’ve gotten better at it,” said Hay, of the Village of Sunset Pointe. “It’s different. I don’t hear the whole picture.”
While he worked as a band director in New York state, Hay played the clarinet sporadically, usually with a community band. The instrument returned to the fold when Hay joined The Villages Concert Band around 2005.
Soon the opportunity to conduct presented itself in the form of what was then known as the String Orchestra, now known as The Villages Pops Orchestra.
