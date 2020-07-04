Resident puts bubbly personality on display during walks

Sylvia Wagner, of Freedom Pointe at The Villages, enjoys making bubbles during her morning walks along Paige Place and sections of Morse Boulevard.

 George Horsford | Daily Sun

When restrictions were implemented to protect residents from exposure to COVID-19, Sylvia Wagner turned to walking for exercise. The change led to her drawing some attention.  Until late April, there was nothing unusual about the Freedom Pointe senior living resident walking along Paige Place and sections of Morse Boulevard.  Those daily walks drastically changed when Wagner’s friend, Kathy Harrison, presented her with a yellow bubble wand. It perfectly matched the personality of this busy bee.

