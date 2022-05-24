Resident plays trumpet and cornet in brass bands and orchestras throughout The Villages

Whenever Greg Weber is out and about and happens to hear some music playing in the background, his ears perk up.
“I pause and listen and figure out what’s going on,” said Weber, of the Village of Sabal Chase. “I appreciate it when you hear something that’s played really well.”
Weber said he is intrigued by what instrument he hears along with the key and style it is played in.
“It’s made me more appreciative when I hear great music being played, even if I’m not a part of it,” he said.
