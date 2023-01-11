Resident musicians’ band covers wide range

Five resident musicians may be known as the Rusty Rails, but they’re keeping the music on track.
The group — Rod Barnes, on lead guitar and vocals; Mary Anne Marrone, on lead vocals; Bill Canna, bass and vocals; Rod Nagy, rhythm guitar and vocals; and John Smith playing drums — specializes in different genres, from rock ‘n’ roll to folk, Motown, oldies, country, bluegrass and gospel.
The group tries to come into a gig with a playlist of at least 20 songs.
“We’re playing the music we used to play when we were younger, when we played in different bands,” Canna said.
Rusty Rails has been together for about six months, rehearsing weekly at Ezell Recreation. So far, the band has performed a few driveway concerts, which led to getting a gig for a club’s party.
“It went very well,” said Canna, of the Village of Gilchrist. “They want us back next year.”
The band started off as the Rusty Nuts, which led to the Rusty Cans, which led to the agreed upon Rusty Rails.
“The rust is hard to get off, but we’re getting back into some good form,” Canna said. “We’re hoping to grow and get some popularity.”
