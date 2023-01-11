Resident musicians’ band covers wide range

Today

Sunny. High 78F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Clear skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.

Tomorrow

Rain showers early with some sunshine later in the day. High 62F. Winds WNW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50%.