Resident music groups get to display their talents

The vocal duo known as the Village Chicks can’t wait to show off their skills during the Music Lover’s Showcase.
“We are really looking forward to showcasing how different we are,” Rhonda House said. “We interact with the audience and get into the crowd.”
The first day of the showcase gets under way beginning at 8:30 a.m. today at Savannah Center, with the music going throughout the day until about 9:30 p.m. The second day continues at 8:30 a.m. Friday and runs until 8:30 p.m. A schedule can be found at the recreation center. Admission is free.
