Resident makes art out of wool

What started as a wooly idea has become Lois Kamp’s preferred medium for making art. Kamp started out painting with brushes, but she discovered another way of painting by using wool and needle felting. “No one else is doing it,” said Kamp, of the Village of Charlotte. “I like thinking different and outside the box. In The Villages, she joined the Southern Textile Art Revolution, or STARS, where she concentrated more on fiber arts. “I think this is where I should be,” Kamp said. “It comes easy for me. Now I found my niche. Once I pull out the wool, I can sit and watch TV (while I’m working on a piece).”
Kamp didn’t spend a lot of time to make art while working as a nurse practitioner for some 30 years. After moving to The Villages around 2013, she jumped into the art world, joining groups like The Villages Art League and the Visual Arts Association and trying out mediums like acrylics and watercolors.
