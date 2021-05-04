Resident keeps rockin’ ’til the break of day

Ralph DiNome’s mind is a musical repository filled with songs spanning several decades.
“I’ve got 500 in my head,” the Village of Mallory Square resident said.
If there’s a new song on the list, DiNome will get a PDF file of the lyrics and take a couple of hours to add the words to his brain.
“I’m a stickler about that,” he said.
With Flashback, the band specializes in sounds from the ’50s and ’60s. One of its ongoing gigs has been a part of Honor Flight’s events when the attendees return from Washington, D.C.
“I enjoy seeing the faces of the people,” DiNome said. “Seeing them get off the buses, it brings a joy to your heart.”
