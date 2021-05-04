Resident keeps rockin’ ’til the break of day

Saxophonist Tony Nasser, left, of the Village of Virginia Trace, syncs with vocalist Ralph DiNome, right, of the Village of Mallory Square, as Larry and Florence Mednik, of the Village of Lynnhaven, sway to the music at Bradenton Recreation Center.

 Cindy Skop, Daily Sun

Ralph DiNome’s mind is a musical repository filled with songs spanning several decades.

“I’ve got 500 in my head,” the Village of Mallory Square resident said.

If there’s a new song on the list, DiNome will get a PDF file of the lyrics and take a couple of hours to add the words to his brain.

“I’m a stickler about that,” he said.

With Flashback, the band specializes in sounds from the ’50s and ’60s. One of its ongoing gigs has been a part of Honor Flight’s events when the attendees return from Washington, D.C.

“I enjoy seeing the faces of the people,” DiNome said. “Seeing them get off the buses, it brings a joy to your heart.”

