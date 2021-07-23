Resident introduces some good vibrations into the community

When Denis Carroll wondered, “Wouldn’t it be nice to start a club all about the Beach Boys?” he did just that.
In June, Good Vibrations, a celebration of the music of the Beach Boys, made its debut.
About 50 people attended the inaugural meeting held at Big Cypress Recreation Center, which was more than Carroll was expecting.
“I would have been happy if 20 showed up,” said Carroll, of the Village of Pine Hills. “It was great.”
The group meets on the third Wednesday of the month at Big Cypress.
