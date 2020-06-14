Resident hosts outdoor trivia games at sunset in The Villages

After mass cancellations of events and activities, Ric Mitchell thought he was forced into a long vacation just like everyone else.
But then this retired radio personality decided to think outside the box.
Sunset Trivia is the result of Mitchell rejecting the idea of a buttoned-down community. The trivia is played only outdoors and only at sunset. Participants remain in their nearby driveways or in their golf carts.
Read this story and many others in Sunday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.