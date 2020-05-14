Resident girl group keeping active by coming up with new material

A few months ago, the LaLiPops went to a friend’s home studio and recorded their first CD, “Sincerely Yours, The LaLiPops.”
The group, made up of three female resident vocalists; B.J. Odendahl, of the Village of Glenbrook; Melody Gardner, of the Village of Charlotte; and Donna Francis, also of the Village of Charlotte, was formed just over two years ago when the three women realized their great vocal harmony.
They started off as an Andrews Sisters-style group, singing mostly music from the ’40s and ’50s, but they have since expanded to the ’60s and ’70s, adding groups like ABBA to their repertoire.
Their CD includes songs like “In the Mood,” “Sugartime,” “Mr. Sandman,” “Lollipop” and “Oh, Johnny, Oh Johnny, Oh!”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.