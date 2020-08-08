Resident finding new experiences on the stage

For many years as an adult, Kent Schroederhas enjoyed working in the world of theater, taking on various roles.
As a child growing up in Chicago, he considered himself painfully shy.
“I wouldn’t stand up in front of anybody and give a talk, let alone act,” Schroeder said.
From the time he first gained experience on the stage in junior college, theater has become an integral part of his life, especially when he immersed himself in the acting scene in The Villages.
“When I went on the stage with a bunch of actors, it was fun,” said Schroeder, of the Village of Hemingway. “We laughed, we had a great time. It was a very social experience.
“It isn’t just the performance you do for the audience. It’s all the work you put into it. I liked that process. It was a lot of laughs, and it still is.”
Read this story and many others in Saturday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.