Resident enjoys helping his community and its people

Herb Lunden didn’t think driving around his neighborhood delivering barbecue ribs would bring him joy, but that’s exactly what he felt the day before the Super Bowl.
Lunden, of the Village of Hadley, is a member of the Wildwood Masonic Lodge No. 92 and he loves how being a part of the organization allows him to help his community.
The lodge recently held a barbecue fundraiser where it sold full racks of barbecue ribs.
On Feb. 6, members made more than 60 racks of barbecue ribs. The money raised went toward the Lodge’s charity funds, and the event raised more than $1,000.
