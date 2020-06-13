Resident dubbed Mayor of Fenney for being there

Dave Matson lives across the street from Henry Ninstil, so he has a bird’s-eyes view of his buddy’s neighborly ways.
Somewhere in the middle of seeing Ninstil as a one-man welcoming committee and being the go-to guy for questions and favors, Matson dubbed Henry, Mayor of Fenney.
For good measure, he even printed business cards for Ninstil, adding the new title under his name.
Her husband has always been the chatty type, said Susan, Henry’s wife of 49 years.
