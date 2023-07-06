Resident donates $26,000 to Operation Shoebox since 2015

Sometimes, small things add up.
In 2015, Carol Helfer started gathering golf balls golfers hit into her yard from the nearby Redfish Run Executive Golf Course. Helfer, who lives in the Village of Buttonwood, washes them and offers the balls for free to golfers. In return, she asks for small donations, and has raised $26,000 for Operation Shoebox as a result.
Helfer keeps the balls in a bucket and sits in a chair with an old coffee can to collect donations. Every day she puts 75 balls in a bucket and lets people drop off and pick up as many as they want.
“People grab a few balls and put in a few dollars to say thanks,” Helfer said. “They also sometimes give me their old balls or any balls they don’t use.”
Read this story and many others in Thursday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.