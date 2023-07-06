Resident donates $26,000 to Operation Shoebox since 2015

Carol Helfer, at her home in the Village of Buttonwood, hand cleans stray golf balls that have been collected. Carol then places the cleaned golf balls at a station behind her home which is located next to the second tee box of Redfish Run executive golf course. Golfers can make a donation in exchange for golf balls. The donations go to Operation Shoebox.

 George Horsford, Daily Sun

Sometimes, small things add up. 

In 2015, Carol Helfer started gathering golf balls golfers hit into her yard from the nearby Redfish Run Executive Golf Course. Helfer, who lives in the Village of Buttonwood, washes them and offers the balls for free to golfers. In return, she asks for small donations, and has raised $26,000 for Operation Shoebox as a result. 

Helfer keeps the balls in a bucket and sits in a chair with an old coffee can to collect donations. Every day she puts 75 balls in a bucket and lets people drop off and pick up as many as they want.

“People grab a few balls and put in a few dollars to say thanks,” Helfer said. “They also sometimes give me their old balls or any balls they don’t use.”

