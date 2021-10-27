Resident dives into the world of watercolors

Once it was time to retire, Betty Waisanen knew she wanted to jump into making her own artwork. While she found her perfect medium in watercolors several years ago, she has been open to using different methods with the paints to form her pictures.“I like to try new things all the time,” said Waisanen, of the Village of Sabal Chase. “Sometimes they work, and sometimes they don’t.”
The Villages Art League picked Waisanen as its artist of the month for October.
As part of this, she gave a presentation to the club on her works. She ended up borrowing a couple of her paintings from her neighbors to use in the presentation.
“To stand before my peers was very special for me,” Waisanen said. “I feel very humbled by that.”
