Resident cuts hair for cancer donation

Dianne Zalewski has always worn her hair long, often using rollers to keep frizziness at bay on extra humid days.
But after years of only cutting off about an inch at a time, Zalewski was inspired to make a change.
She recently learned about the charity group Angel Wigs of Hope, which gives free wigs to women going through chemotherapy treatment. So she decided to cut off her hair and donate it.
The Village of Sanibel resident went Monday to Cal’s Barber & Beauty in Brownwood to get the big chop, but she was afraid she wouldn’t have much hair left.
“I had set my mind to do it but was afraid I would end up with a buzz cut or something really short,” Zalewski said.
