Resident creates opportunities through accessibility

Donna Evans is legally blind, but her accomplishments are worth a look. Evans, 79, has tackled cross-country skiing, snorkeling and scuba diving, and most recently added actor to her resume.
“I can do anything, even that which is beyond a reasonable range for someone of my status,” said Evans, of the Village of McClure. “I’m not anyone’s hero. It is just my spirit and my attitude that says we need to reinvent what’s possible.”
Evans has had vision problems her entire life, but she never let them define her, owning a business, diving the Great Barrier Reef, singing cabaret and singing in combos and show bands around Washington, D.C.
