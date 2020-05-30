When Juanita Tomcik and her husband moved to The Villages, she didn’t know anyone.
They moved away from family in Tennessee to start their lives in The Villages, but Tomcik said it was hard getting to know people.
Tomcik, of the Village of Fenney, created an online group for women who live in the Villages south of State Road 44 called Southern Oaks Ladies.
Southern Oaks Ladies is a Facebook group open to all women looking for inclusive friendship.
“I also encourage women who haven’t moved in to The Villages yet to join the group,” she said. “That way when they do move in they don’t have to worry about making friends.”
