Resident cover group Grand Slam Band records original song

While in lockdown last year, the Grand Slam Band found a project to help members continue to make music while apart from each other.
They put an original song together.
The resident cover band, which includes Bobby De Pace on drums and vocals; Eddie DeMaio on guitars and vocals; Tom Timreck on bass; and Ed Latimer on keyboards, put music to a song De Pace had written lyrics to called “Lil Girl of Mine.”
“It kept us busy,” said De Pace, of the Village of Pinellas. “We were in contact with each other. It was something to do. When you’re creating a song from scratch, that’s saying something. For me and for the guys, we were creating something that the people seem to enjoy.”
