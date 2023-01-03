Resident continues to practice prose in The Villages

Paul Byall published his first story, “The Whisper of Lost Options,” in 1973 while in graduate school studying mathematics at UC Berkeley.
Though his more recent stint in writing didn’t come about until he was in his 40s, it hasn’t stopped him from excelling in what he does. Between golf, going to the gym and attending meetings of the Writers of the Villages, the Village of Fernandina resident finds time to write his stories, some of which have garnered him a bit of acclaim.
One of his more recent works about a post-Depression era mechanic and a quizzical customer who leaves him with more questions than answers — titled “The Science Hour” — was nominated for both the Pushcart Prize, an annual publication celebrating selected works, and the Best of the Net, an online anthology that includes categories for fiction, nonfiction, art and poetry.
