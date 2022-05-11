Resident can’t stop, won’t stop making art

Once Judy Nahmias found the “on” switch for making art, she hasn’t found a reason to turn it off.
“I don’t think I’ll ever stop doing art,” said Nahmias, of the Village of Summerhill. “[With art, I enjoy] problem-solving, the creative feeling. Sometimes you’re stuck [with a painting], like what am I going to do? Then you wake up in the middle of the night or while you’re driving, and you say, ‘Oh, I got the answer!’”
Her main subjects include landscapes, seascapes and dogs, preferring to make her work more impressionistic. During the coronavirus pandemic, Nahmias found herself painting a lot of canine portraits.
Read this story and many others in Wednesday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.