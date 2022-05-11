Resident can’t stop, won’t stop making art

Judy Nahmias, of the Village of Summerhill, enjoys making art in her portion of her lanai. She works with oils and watercolors, creating pictures of landscapes, seascapes and dog portraits.

 Michael Fortuna, Daily Sun

Once Judy Nahmias found the “on” switch for making art, she hasn’t found a reason to turn it off.

“I don’t think I’ll ever stop doing art,” said Nahmias, of the Village of Summerhill. “[With art, I enjoy] problem-solving, the creative feeling. Sometimes you’re stuck [with a painting], like what am I going to do? Then you wake up in the middle of the night or while you’re driving, and you say, ‘Oh, I got the answer!’”

Her main subjects include landscapes, seascapes and dogs, preferring to make her work more impressionistic. During the coronavirus pandemic, Nahmias found herself painting a lot of canine portraits.

