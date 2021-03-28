Resident becomes weightlifter late in life

There is no time limit on when you can start getting healthy. Sandy Simmons is a competitive weightlifter and said, at age 73, she has no plans of slowing down.
Simmons said her favorite thing about her fitness journey has been the friends she’s made along the way.
“I’m so grateful for the people I’ve met because of lifting,” she said. “I never thought this is where I would be, but I can see the Lord’s fingerprints all over the path I took to get here.”
Simmons started lifting weights about seven years ago, after her husband Joe died, and she said the community helped her heal.
