Resident bakes cookies as strategy for self-care

Norita VanWart and her husband, Al, couldn’t feel luckier having Carolyn Vena as a next-door neighbor.
Besides Carolyn’s cheerful demeanor and her continual willingness to lend a hand, Carolyn is a prolific cookie baker. Vena incorporates baking dozens of them, all kinds, twice a week. It’s a big part of her self-care routine.
As a full-time caregiver for her husband, Rich, who has Alzheimer’s disease, Carolyn treats the activity as a form of meditation.
For caregivers to improve their overall well-being and reduce stress, Alzheimer’s Association vice president of communications Yarissa Reyes suggests, “Do an activity you love.”
The activity Carolyn loves most is appreciated by the VanWarts, her Village of Summerhill neighbors. Norita doesn’t bake as much as she used to.
Read this story and many others in Monday’s edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.