Research delivers aging breakthrough

New research shows hyperbaric oxygen therapy is a breakthrough at improving normal cognitive brain decline in healthy older adults, meaning normal mental downturns aren’t inevitable. Researchers at the Sagol Center for Hyperbaric Medicine and Research at Shamir Medical Center in Israel published the peer-reviewed study this week that shows the impact of hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT). Currently, the only place in the world where HBOT intervention is available beyond research trials is in The Villages — home to the nation’s oldest median age, and where medical providers and community partners have collaborated on an ongoing quest to make the community “America’s Healthiest Hometown.”
