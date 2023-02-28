Rescued dog brings joy with therapy work

A long-haired dachshund from the Village of Sanibel loves to spend time with people.
Whether she is spreading love through therapy work or relaxing on the town square, Snickers is finds her joy in making someone’s day brighter.
“She’s very smart,” said her owner, Sandy Miller. “It’s easy to train her because she learns commands so easily. We knew she would be a perfect therapy dog.”
