Rescue dog overcomes separation anxiety

It can take two weeks to a few months for a rescued pet to adjust to his new environment.
But Ash took quite a bit little longer.
Ash, owned by Pat and Rich Polosky, of the Village of Amelia, took more than half a year to get over his anxiety and become comfortable in his surroundings.
“He was like a dog from hell for, like, eight months,” Pat said. “He didn’t trust anyone. He was afraid of everyone.”
Read this story and many others in Sunday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.