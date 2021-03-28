Rescue dog fills owner’s heart with love, hope after loss

Jan Treat-Chabucos, of the Village of Piedmont, holds her 10-year-old papillon, Lilbit, on Monday. She adopted him in December after she lost her husband earlier in the year.

 Rachel Stuart, Daily Sun

Ten months after Jan Treat-Chabucos lost her husband, Peter Chabucos, she still struggled to fill up her days. For two years before his death in February 2020, she was devoted to nursing him. Suddenly, a moment of clarity struck three months ago, leaving this retired educator wondering why it hadn’t dawned on her sooner.

“I realized that I needed something to take care of,” Treat-Chabucos said.

She started to explore area animal rescues.

“Peter and I had cats,” said this Village of Piedmont resident. “But before Peter, I always had dogs.”

