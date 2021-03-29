Rescue dog fills owner’s heart with love, hope after loss

Marlene Bovee moved to The Villages to continue with her love of card stamping.
Bovee became interested in stamping and card making when she came to Florida. She visited a car show in Eustis and saw a stamping store in the area and checked it out.
“All it took was a few stamps, and I was hooked,” the Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident said.
Since 2002, she has been making stamping cards and even worked at a few stores dedicated to card stamping in Leesburg, Eustis and Mount Dora, where she taught some stamping classes. When the stores she worked at eventually closed, Bovee wanted to continue stamping and teaching others, so she moved to The Villages.
She formed her own group in The Villages in 2016 called Stamping Design. The group meets the first and third Wednesdays of each month at Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex. Bovee makes kits by cutting up and buying all the proper items the members need to make cards for different holidays or occasions such as Easter, Christmas, birthdays and sympathy cards.
Read this story and many others in Monday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.