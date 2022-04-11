Rep. Crist makes pitch to Villagers during recent campaign stop

A long line of golf carts streams out of Colony Cottage Regional Recreation Complex, several with signs supporting U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist (FL-13) for governor.
One even has Crist himself on board.
The parade was part of Crist’s visit to The Villages Democratic Club on Saturday morning. The visit was the in-person launch of the “Seniors for Crist” policy initiative.
Crist is the second Democrat running against Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis this year to speak at the club. Nikki Fried, commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, came in July 2021.
