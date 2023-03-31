Renowned trombonist to guest perform with Villages Concert Band

Jenny Trombley, of the Village of Chitty Chatty, plays the flute with The Villages New Horizons Band during the group’s rehearsal for their upcoming concert.

 India Pantin, Daily Sun

Trombonist Harry Watters enjoys adding his musical flavor to a band’s performance. He has the chance to do that soon with The Villages New Horizons Band.

“Whenever I get to play in a community band, I come away feeling like I’ve made new friends,” Watters said. “I’ve extended my musical family.”

The resident group, under the direction of John Stranges, presents “Memorable Melodies from Family, Friends, and Neighbors” at 7 p.m. Monday at Savannah Center.

