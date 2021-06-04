Renowned Jamaican artist brightens area with murals

Before Nicholas Pinto was a world-renowned artist, he lived in the countryside of Jamaica and dreamed of being the best painter in his country.
When he was around 8 or 9 years old, Pinto met an American teacher named Betsy Roberts who not only believed in him, but supported him throughout his childhood in various ways. Pinto said Roberts introduced him to watercolor and oil paint, taught him how to read, bought him his first bike and helped him navigate life.
When Pinto won his first art show at 15 years old, he said Roberts cried and told him he would be somebody some day.
Despite his humble beginnings, Pinto took the encouragement to heart. At 16 he went on the road and traveled throughout England, Ireland and France painting murals. He continues to draw inspiration from his home country and extensive traveling to create artwork using a wide range of mediums — from acrylic to oil and even charcoal.
“If you have a dream, I’m the guy you tell and I paint it,” Pinto said.
