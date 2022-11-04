Renaissance Faire is back, starting today

The Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire is back in the Enchanted Forest for its 21st anniversary.
The event starts today from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 28598 Lady of the Lakes Ave. in Tavares and will run from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and Nov. 12 and Nov. 13. Tickets are at lakerenfaire.com/tickets.
Kelly Morris, entertainment director of the Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire, said the event has gone through several changes since last year.
“This year, the faire has expanded and it features six new acts, and they are the Lords of Adventure, Ship Shape, Renaissance Man, Equestrian Chaos, Sea Wolf Vikings and Guy Fawkes Gun Powder Plot,” Morris said. “ The Lords of Adventure features a two-man comedy show, Ship Shape is a music and comedy group that’s new to the fantasy world who are looking to entertain any landlubber who is looking for a laugh.”
