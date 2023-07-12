Relive all those ‘Happy Days’ with IceHouse Players

For its first play of the new season, the IceHouse Players will bring to life twice the nostalgia.
The Mount Dora theater troupe is putting on “Happy Days: The Musical,” which is based on the 1970s hit TV show that took place in the 1950s.
As a certain Arthur Fonzarelli would exclaim with a thumbs up, “Ayyyyyyyyyyy.”
Devin Clark is stepping into the leather jacket worn by Fonzie.
“He’s so sure of himself and he knows who he is,” Clark said. “It’s just the confidence factor.”
The musical directed by Darlin Barry runs from Friday through Aug. 6 at the Sonnentag Theatre at the IceHouse.
