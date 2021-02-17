Religious textile crafters make items for those in need

When Community United Methodist Church in Fruitland Park made the decision to stop indoor gatherings due to COVID-19 last March, that meant small groups and ministries had to find new ways to stay connected. For the church’s Prayer Shawls and Woolies Ministry, it was a slightly tough transition.
“We like to get together and chat while we work on our knitting and crocheting,” said Lois Borlase, of the Village of Charlotte. “When you move to Florida, it was initially tough for me, as there aren’t many people in the state asking for mittens and sweaters. But I’m happy to have found this group.”
Community UMC’s Prayer Shawls and Woolies Ministry was inspired by a national movement sparked by the 1998 founding of the “Original Prayer Shawl Ministry” by Janet Severi Bristow and Victoria Galo, who met while attending the Women’s Leadership Institute at Hartford Seminary in Connecticut. The two opted to found a prayer shawl ministry to combine their love of knitting and crocheting with a desire to reach out to those in need of comfort and joy.
