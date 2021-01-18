Religious, spiritual clubs getting together again

“Deep breaths everyone,” Nancie Leon told a little over 20 Villagers gathered inside Lake Miona Regional Recreation Complex on Wednesday . “Feel the energy going through you as you relax and focus.”
Leon leads the Energy Meditation Group in The Villages, and Wednesday marked the first time in nine months that the club was able to get together in-person for its weekly meeting. Leon said she and club members were quite excited about coming together.
“It was tough, but the group was able to stay together via Zoom,” the Village of Winifred resident said. “We even saw an uptick in participants while we were exclusively virtual, so I’m hopeful that trend can continue as we resume in-person events.”
The Energy Meditation Group is one of a few Villages religion and spirituality clubs returning to in-person gatherings at rec centers and elsewhere after COVID-19 shut down the buildings and forced all clubs to pivot last spring. For Leon, the closure meant her group turned to Zoom for weekly meditation sessions.
