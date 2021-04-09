Religion & faith: youth wash cars for mission trips

It’s been a tough 12 months for New Covenant United Methodist Church’s youth ministry due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but through it all, members remained resilient.
“We found a way to move forward, to stay connected even when we could not attend worship or meet in person for meetings,” said Kayla DeSimone, family minister for New Covenant UMC. “I worked very hard with God on my side to keep connecting with the kids and their families. And all of it has made our faith even stronger.”
As more people get vaccinated, the youth ministry is looking to get back to its pre-COVID activities, particularly the annual summer mission trips for middle and high school students. Middle school group members are slated to travel to Jacksonville in June, while high schoolers will travel to Atlanta in July.
Getting there costs money, and the youth ministry will raise funds to cover the cost of the trips by holding a car wash from 9 a.m.- to noon April 17 outside New Covenant UMC, 3470 Woodridge Drive in The Villages.
