Religion & Faith: Started with a steeple

As the Rev. R. Wayne Ogg checks on the lumber being used to renovate the front of Grace Anglican Church in Wildwood, he reminds himself that all these changes started with a steeple.
“A church in Virginia donated a steeple to us, and we wanted to place it on our roof,” the Grace Anglican pastor noted. “We asked Sumter County about making it a reality, and we were told that before that could be done, we had to do a lot of renovating and updating of our building.”
Two or three times a week, Ogg is at the small cottage that serves as Grace Anglican’s home, doing what he can to make the renovations a reality. Sometimes he’s on his own, but on other days, he’s joined by congregants, friends and others in the project.
