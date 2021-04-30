Religion & faith: Rummage sale year in the making

Linda Jefferies likes to say nextweek’s spring rummage sale at Lady Lake United Methodist Church has been a year in the making.
“We usually hold these sales every spring and fall,” the Village of Ashland resident said. “COVID-19 forced us to call off last year’s sale, so we’re letting people know that next week’s rummage sale is three sales in one.”
This spring’s rummage sale happens next Thursday through Saturday at Lady Lake UMC, 109 W. McClendon St., just off U.S. Highway 441. Each day will see something unique happening at the rummage sale.
For instance, Thursday’s sale runs from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Jefferies said it’s the first time the rummage sale has run so late.
