Religion & faith: Purim

The coronavirus pandemic has put much of this year’s public Purim celebrations on ice, but local synagogues and groups are finding ways to celebrate the holiday, which started at sundown Thursday and goes to sundown today.
Temple Shalom of Central Florida is known for its festive Purim gatherings inside its Oxford synagogue, but this year, the celebration will be online.
“It’s still too risky for us to have a gathering inside the temple,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom. “Previous gatherings would see the temple filled with members and others celebrating the holiday, and that’s just not possible at the moment.”
Temple Shalom hosted a virtual Purim celebration on Zoom Thursday evening. Feinberg said Temple Shalom Rabbi Zev Sonnenstein was determined to make this virtual Purim just as exciting as an in-person gathering. Viewers were encouraged to bring noisemakers to use when the Purim story is told. The noisemakers, or “groggins,” are used to drown out the name of Haman, the Persian Empire official who serves as the villain of the Purim story. Additionally, there was a costume contest, with viewers encouraged to dress in costume.
