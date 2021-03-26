Passover is traditionally a time for families, friends and congregations to come together, but like many events and activities over the last year, the coronavirus pandemic has forced local synagogues and groups to pivot to virtual celebrations to mark the eight-day holiday, which begins at sundown on Saturday.
Temple Shalom of Central Florida recently launched a “soft opening” at its Oxford synagogue, where members who received their COVID-19 vaccines can attend Shabbat, or weekly worship. However, the temple is not ready to host larger events at this time, so it is going the virtual route for Passover by conducting a “Community Zoom Seder” at 6:45 p.m. Saturday. Information on how to participate is available at tscfl.org.
“Temple Shalom usually conducts a Seder dinner at its Oxford synagogue for members and guests, but that is not possible this year due to COVID-19 concerns,” said Susan Feinberg, marketing director for Temple Shalom. “This year’s virtual Seder will feature the traditions featured in our in-person Seders. All are invited to participate.”
