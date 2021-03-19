Religion & faith: Pastor returns home

The Rev. Michael Beck is a pastor of many hats.
He’s co-lead pastor of Wildwood United Methodist Church, director of remissioning for Fresh Expressions U.S., cultivator of Fresh Expressions for the Florida Conference of the United Methodist Church and an author of six books. He’s also a devoted husband, father and grandfather.
But ask how it all began and Beck will take you to St. Mark’s United Methodist Church in Ocala.
“My younger life was difficult, having been incarcerated multiple times for drug-related crimes,” he recalled. “But I found a spiritual orphanage at St. Mark’s UMC.”
Under the guidance of the Rev. Dan Jones, who served as St. Mark’s pastor from 1996-2012, Beck soon became the church’s youth pastor and associate pastor. He also organized several initiatives at the church during his tenure, including “Recover Ocala,” a movement aimed at helping those trying to reenter society.
Now, Beck returns to St. Mark’s UMC, as he and his wife, Jill, serve as the church’s co-lead pastors. Their first indoor service at St. Mark’s UMC takes places 11 a.m. Easter at 1839 Northeast 8th Road in Ocala.
