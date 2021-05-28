Religion & Faith: local pastor making feature film

Art Ayris is a pastor of many hats.
He’s the executive pastor of First Baptist Church of Leesburg, but he’s also the founder and CEO of Kingstone, a Leesburg-based Christian media company that produces comic books, graphic novels, animations and other faith-based material.
Now, Ayris is set to tackle the world of feature films, announcing plans to produce “No Vacancy” in Central Florida starting this fall.
“I was involved in writing and producing content for film and television before initially turning to comic-book writing,” said Ayris, whose 2005 film “The Touch” was screened at several film festivals and is available for digital purchase or rental on Amazon Prime Video. “I love working on films, and I can’t wait to get started on this.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.