Religion & faith: Kids prepare for bike-a-thon

Area children are getting ready for Oxford Assembly’s annual Bike-A-Thon Fundraiser, which begins at 10 a.m. Saturday outside the church at 12114 N. U.S. Highway 301 in Oxford, near the County Road 466 intersection.
“We’ve been doing the bike-a-thon at the church for four to five years now,” said Craig Mustain, children’s pastor for Oxford Assembly of God. “We were able to do one, last July, with COVID-19 safety protocols in effect, and everyone seemed to enjoy it.”
Kids up to sixth grade can participate in the bike-a-thon by finding people to sponsor them, either through a one-time donation or by supporting them for laps or miles they bike. Mustain said children usually find family, neighbors and church members to support them.
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.