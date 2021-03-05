Religion & faith: Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County

A pair of Villagers are hoping to make a difference in the community through a new group.
“A community together is one that is stronger,” said Janice Hirsch, president of the Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County. “We want to help those that are needing help and find ways to reach out to the community, regardless of denomination.”
The Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County is part of the Jewish Federation of North America, which raises and distributes more than $3 billion annually, and through planned giving and endowment programs to support social welfare, social services and educational needs.
“On a national level, the Jewish Federation is known to raise funds in the event of a crisis, as well as to lobby politicians in Washington to garner support for causes it supports,” added Marcia Cohen-Robins, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident and vice president of the Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County. “For example, the Jewish Federation raised funds to help bring Jews from the African country of Ethiopia to Israel.”
Read this story and many others in Friday's edition of the Daily Sun.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.