Religion & Faith: churches do Easter shows

Villagers and others looking for a faith-based show or presentation to watch Easter weekend will have several options available, with area churches putting on unique events for their congregations and the community.
First Baptist Church of Oxford is presenting “Love Lifted Up,” an Easter musical that’s split into two parts. The first part will be presented at 6 tonight, while part two is scheduled for 10 a.m. Sunday. Both shows happen at the Family Life Center of the church, at 4060 County Road 108 in Oxford, just off
U.S. Highway 301.
“I’ve been working on this since the day after Christmas,” said Richard Alderman, worship pastor for First Baptist Oxford. “It’s been a process, but it has been turning out well.”
Alderman is the playwright for “Love Lifted Up,” with music written for the stage by southern gospel artist Joseph Habedank. The musical has been described by Alderman as “Broadway meets church” with a great deal of theatrics and effects, as well as church members acting out the roles.
